Arisinfra partners with Merusri Developers to launch luxury villa project in Bengaluru

With gross development value of Rs 250 cr

Arisinfra Solutions announced that its subsidiary, ArisUnitern RE Solutions (Unitern), a leading Development Management Partner, and Merusri Developers, a prominent Bengaluru-based real estate developer, today announced the launch of Merusri Sunscape, a boutique luxury villa community on IVC Road. Spanning 5.5 acres, the project is set to redefine high-end living in one of the city's fastest-growing corridors.

With a total development area of 275,000 sq. ft. and a saleable area of 235,000 sq. ft., the project is anticipated to have a Gross Development Value (GDV) exceeding Rs 250 crore. The launch begins with a high-powered Channel Partner (CP) event on August 2728, expected to see participation from over 500 CPs, followed by the official public launch on August 30.