Arisinfra partners with Merusri Developers to launch luxury villa project in Bengaluru

Last Updated : Aug 26 2025 | 10:04 AM IST
With gross development value of Rs 250 cr

Arisinfra Solutions announced that its subsidiary, ArisUnitern RE Solutions (Unitern), a leading Development Management Partner, and Merusri Developers, a prominent Bengaluru-based real estate developer, today announced the launch of Merusri Sunscape, a boutique luxury villa community on IVC Road. Spanning 5.5 acres, the project is set to redefine high-end living in one of the city's fastest-growing corridors.

With a total development area of 275,000 sq. ft. and a saleable area of 235,000 sq. ft., the project is anticipated to have a Gross Development Value (GDV) exceeding Rs 250 crore. The launch begins with a high-powered Channel Partner (CP) event on August 2728, expected to see participation from over 500 CPs, followed by the official public launch on August 30.

Merusri Sunscape comprises 76 exclusive villas, with 52 units released in Phase 1. Ranging from 2,410 sq. ft. to 3,850 sq. ft., the villas are available in 3- and 4-BHK configurations. The remaining 24 premium villas will be released at a later stage.

The company will manage the entire project lifecycle, including execution, operations monitoring, sales, customer relationship management (CRM), collections, and unit handover. The project is fully compliant with all regulatory requirements, including RERA, and has achieved complete financial closure. Construction is expected to be completed within 30 to 36 months.

First Published: Aug 26 2025 | 9:05 AM IST

