BLS Intl surges as Delhi HC sets aside MEA ban

BLS International Services rallied 4.72% to Rs 331.45 after the Delhi High Court quashed the debarment order imposed by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), which had barred the company from participating in tenders for two years.

The company said it has received an order from the Honble High Court of Delhi setting aside the MEAs debarment order. Consequently, the restrictions imposed on the company stand withdrawn.

The company had challenged the debarment by filing a writ petition before the Delhi High Court. The MEA had earlier, on 11 October 2025, barred the company from participation in future tenders of the ministry and India Mission abroad for a period of two years.