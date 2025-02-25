Blue Cloud Softech bags work contract from Visakhapatnam-based Pinnacle Hospitals

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions said that it has secured a work order from Pinnacle Hospitals India for the implementation of its advanced outpatient management system (OMS) at Pinnacle Hospitals, Visakhapatnam.

The OMS will streamline hospital workflows and enhance patient care through features such as home sample collection, pharmacy & lab integration, real-time inventory tracking, and multilingual voice dictation in Telugu and English.

The implementation will be executed in a 10-week phased approach, covering essential aspects such as appointment management, electronic medical records (EMR), prescription management, lab and diagnostics booking, and patient record access via a secure cloud-based system.

Janaki Yarlagadda said: "We are excited to collaborate with Pinnacle Hospitals in their digital transformation journey. Our Outpatient Management System is designed to enhance operational efficiency and improve patient outcomes through seamless automation and AI integration."

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions is a technology-driven company specializing in AI-based healthcare solutions.

The scrip rose 0.42% to currently trade at Rs 31.09 on the BSE.

