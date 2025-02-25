Welspun Corp incorporates wholly-owned subsidiary in Spain to boost exports

Welspun Corp announced that it has incorporated a wholly a wholly-owned subsidiary, Welspun Europe S.A., in Spain, to give thrust to its exports across all our business verticals.

The company received the Certificate of Incorporation on 24, February 2025, issued by the Registradores de Espa.

The primary objective of this new entity is to engage in the trading of pig iron/crude iron, as well as various types of conduits and systems for fluid transport. These include ductile iron conduits, carbon steel conduits, PVC-O conduits, stainless steel pipes, and water storage tanks.

The cost of the acquisition and the tenure were not disclosed in the regulatory filing.

Welspun Corp is primarily engaged in the business of the manufacture and distribution of steel and steel products.

The companys consolidated net profit zoomed 131.2% to Rs 674.70 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 291.86 crore posted in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations was at Rs 3,613.51 crore in Q3 FY25, down 29.9% year on year.

Shares of Welspun Corp slipped 0.89% to Rs 758.10 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News