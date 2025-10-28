Volumes jump at Aditya Birla Capital Ltd counter

Aditya Birla Capital Ltd saw volume of 267.93 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 213.4 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.26 lakh shares

Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Afcons Infrastructure Ltd, Bata India Ltd, Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 28 October 2025.

Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd recorded volume of 80999 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 26.16 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3096 shares. The stock lost 0.35% to Rs.1,344.00. Volumes stood at 2749 shares in the last session. Afcons Infrastructure Ltd clocked volume of 2.99 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 17.64 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 16950 shares. The stock gained 1.39% to Rs.445.90. Volumes stood at 30020 shares in the last session. Bata India Ltd clocked volume of 73371 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 12.26 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5987 shares. The stock lost 3.22% to Rs.1,132.50. Volumes stood at 3079 shares in the last session.