Volumes jump at Aditya Birla Capital Ltd counter

Last Updated : Oct 28 2025 | 11:16 AM IST
Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Afcons Infrastructure Ltd, Bata India Ltd, Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 28 October 2025.

Aditya Birla Capital Ltd saw volume of 267.93 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 213.4 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.26 lakh shares. The stock dropped 0.10% to Rs.310.35. Volumes stood at 97862 shares in the last session.

Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd recorded volume of 80999 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 26.16 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3096 shares. The stock lost 0.35% to Rs.1,344.00. Volumes stood at 2749 shares in the last session.

Afcons Infrastructure Ltd clocked volume of 2.99 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 17.64 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 16950 shares. The stock gained 1.39% to Rs.445.90. Volumes stood at 30020 shares in the last session.

Bata India Ltd clocked volume of 73371 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 12.26 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5987 shares. The stock lost 3.22% to Rs.1,132.50. Volumes stood at 3079 shares in the last session.

Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd witnessed volume of 60872 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 10.06 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6049 shares. The stock increased 3.63% to Rs.1,513.10. Volumes stood at 4548 shares in the last session.

First Published: Oct 28 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

