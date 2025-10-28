Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bata India slips after Q2 PAT slumps 73% YoY to Rs 14 cr

Bata India slips after Q2 PAT slumps 73% YoY to Rs 14 cr

Image
Last Updated : Oct 28 2025 | 11:04 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Bata India dropped 3.61% to Rs 1,128 after the company's consolidated net profit tumbled 73.3% to Rs 13.90 crore on a 4.3% drop in net sales to Rs 801.33 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

The company said revenue was impacted by deferment of purchases by channel partners and customers since the announcement of GST rate rationalization. Further, disruption in one of the largest warehouses in July 2025 also had temporary business impact.

The quarterly results also included a one-time exceptional expense of around Rs 8.3 crore towards VRS in one factory - consistent with the long-term strategy towards building capability, agility and efficiency in supply chain.

EBIDTA for the quarter stood at Rs 166.4 crore, recording the de-growth of 13.24% compared with Rs 191.8 crore posted in Q2FY25, primarily due to lower gross margin led by higher markdown (inventory clearance pre-festive) and higher marketing investments.

Gunjan Shah, MD and CEO - Bata India, stated: With the roll out of GST 2.0 and pre-festive buying enthusiasm, the demand has started to revive. While overall Quarter 2 did have muted demand adversely impacted by the GST 2.0 transition, we are seeing positive signs of recovery this festive season post 22nd Sept. We reported revenue of Rs 801.3 crore.

We remain cautiously optimistic about recovery towards balance of this year, backed by our strong market positioning and wide network while maintaining strong focus on cost efficiencies.

Bata India is the largest retailer and manufacturer of footwear in the country. The company is engaged in the business of manufacturing and trading footwear and accessories through their retail and wholesale network. Their products include leather footwear, rubber/canvas footwear, and plastic footwear.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Wall Street Soars as U.S.-China Trade Hopes Lift Markets; Nasdaq Jumps 1.9%

Nifty below 25,900 level; metal shares advance

India's Maritime sector valued around US$ 1 Trillion

Govt approves major procurement plans for pulses and oilseeds in Telangana, Odisha, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh

Fabtech Technologies consolidated net profit rises 449.02% in the September 2025 quarter

First Published: Oct 28 2025 | 10:46 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story