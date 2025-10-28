Mazagon Dock gains after Q2 PAT climbs 28% YoY to Rs 749 cr

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders rose 1.57% to Rs 2,854.15 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 28.09% to Rs 749.48 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 585.08 crore posted in Q2 FY25.

Revenue from operations rose 6.25% YoY to Rs 2,929.24 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

Total expenses shed 0.36% to Rs 2,265.93 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with Rs 2,274.18 crore in Q2 FY25. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 1,200.72 crore (down 12.22% YoY) while employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 223.34 crore (down 3.45% YoY) during the period under review.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 933.94 crore in Q2 FY26, registering growth of 26.12% YoY.