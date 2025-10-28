Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mazagon Dock gains after Q2 PAT climbs 28% YoY to Rs 749 cr

Mazagon Dock gains after Q2 PAT climbs 28% YoY to Rs 749 cr

Last Updated : Oct 28 2025 | 11:16 AM IST
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders rose 1.57% to Rs 2,854.15 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 28.09% to Rs 749.48 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 585.08 crore posted in Q2 FY25.

Revenue from operations rose 6.25% YoY to Rs 2,929.24 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

Total expenses shed 0.36% to Rs 2,265.93 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with Rs 2,274.18 crore in Q2 FY25. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 1,200.72 crore (down 12.22% YoY) while employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 223.34 crore (down 3.45% YoY) during the period under review.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 933.94 crore in Q2 FY26, registering growth of 26.12% YoY.

Meanwhile, the companys board has declared 1st interim dividend of Rs 6 per equity share for the financial year 2025-26. Further, the company has fixed Tuesday, 04 November 2025 as Record Date for the same. The payment of the interim dividend shall be completed on or before 26 November 2025.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders is principally engaged in building and repairing ships, submarines, various types of vessels, and related engineering products for its customers.

First Published: Oct 28 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

