Sai Silks Kalamandir rallies after Q2 PAT climbs 69% YoY to Rs 40 cr

Sai Silks Kalamandir surged 9.93% to Rs 215.30 after the company's standalone net profit jumped 68.6% to Rs 40.08 crore on 27.9% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 444.33 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.Profit before tax(PBT) climbed 39.8% YoY to Rs 54.41 crore in Q2 FY26.
EBITDA jumped 30.02% to Rs 72.01 crore in Q2 September 2025 compared with Rs 55.38 crore recorded in Q2 September 2024. EBITDA margin improved to 16.21% in Q2 FY26 as against 15.95% in Q2 FY25.
On half-yearly basis, the companys standalone net profit soared 171.2% to Rs 70.14 crore on a 34% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 823.35 crore in H1 FY26 over H1 FY25.
Sai Silks (Kalamandir) is predominantly engaged in the business of buying and selling of textile and textile articles as a retailer. It retails sarees, women's wear, men's wear and kids wear.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app