Sai Silks Kalamandir rallies after Q2 PAT climbs 69% YoY to Rs 40 cr

Sai Silks Kalamandir surged 9.93% to Rs 215.30 after the company's standalone net profit jumped 68.6% to Rs 40.08 crore on 27.9% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 444.33 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Profit before tax(PBT) climbed 39.8% YoY to Rs 54.41 crore in Q2 FY26.

EBITDA jumped 30.02% to Rs 72.01 crore in Q2 September 2025 compared with Rs 55.38 crore recorded in Q2 September 2024. EBITDA margin improved to 16.21% in Q2 FY26 as against 15.95% in Q2 FY25.

On half-yearly basis, the companys standalone net profit soared 171.2% to Rs 70.14 crore on a 34% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 823.35 crore in H1 FY26 over H1 FY25.