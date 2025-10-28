Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sai Silks Kalamandir rallies after Q2 PAT climbs 69% YoY to Rs 40 cr

Sai Silks Kalamandir rallies after Q2 PAT climbs 69% YoY to Rs 40 cr

Image
Last Updated : Oct 28 2025 | 11:31 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sai Silks Kalamandir surged 9.93% to Rs 215.30 after the company's standalone net profit jumped 68.6% to Rs 40.08 crore on 27.9% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 444.33 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Profit before tax(PBT) climbed 39.8% YoY to Rs 54.41 crore in Q2 FY26.

EBITDA jumped 30.02% to Rs 72.01 crore in Q2 September 2025 compared with Rs 55.38 crore recorded in Q2 September 2024. EBITDA margin improved to 16.21% in Q2 FY26 as against 15.95% in Q2 FY25.

On half-yearly basis, the companys standalone net profit soared 171.2% to Rs 70.14 crore on a 34% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 823.35 crore in H1 FY26 over H1 FY25.

Sai Silks (Kalamandir) is predominantly engaged in the business of buying and selling of textile and textile articles as a retailer. It retails sarees, women's wear, men's wear and kids wear.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Mazagon Dock gains after Q2 PAT climbs 28% YoY to Rs 749 cr

Volumes jump at Aditya Birla Capital Ltd counter

Bata India slips after Q2 PAT slumps 73% YoY to Rs 14 cr

Wall Street Soars as U.S.-China Trade Hopes Lift Markets; Nasdaq Jumps 1.9%

Nifty below 25,900 level; metal shares advance

First Published: Oct 28 2025 | 11:24 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story