Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Nakoda Group of Industries Ltd Partly Paidup, DRC Systems India Ltd, Sampann Utpadan India Ltd and Suvidhaa Infoserve Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 11 December 2024.

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd tumbled 9.98% to Rs 117.25 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 16.38 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.47 lakh shares in the past one month.

Nakoda Group of Industries Ltd Partly Paidup crashed 9.46% to Rs 22.48. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 362 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6609 shares in the past one month.

DRC Systems India Ltd lost 7.87% to Rs 31.86. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.38 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 39207 shares in the past one month.

Sampann Utpadan India Ltd fell 6.82% to Rs 35.92. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 40849 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18523 shares in the past one month.

Suvidhaa Infoserve Ltd shed 6.60% to Rs 6.37. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.54 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 71172 shares in the past one month.

