EaseMyTrip.com launches its 22nd franchise store in Bengaluru

Last Updated : Dec 11 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
EaseMyTrip.com announced the launch of its 22nd franchise store. The new store is in Bengaluru, Karnataka. This expansion reflects the company's commitment to bridging online convenience with personalised offline travel services under its flagship EaseMyTrip Franchise program.

Situated at White Pearl Building, 154 6th Main Road, 4th Block Jayanagar, Bengaluru, Karnataka560011, the state-of-the-art store offers a comprehensive array of travel services, including domestic and international flight bookings, hotel reservations, customised holiday packages, and seamless bus and railway bookings. Specialised services such as luxury cruise bookings, visa assistance, and curated corporate travel solutions are also available.

First Published: Dec 11 2024 | 3:17 PM IST

