Tivolt Electric Vehicles signs MoU with Tata Power Renewable Energy

To develop EV charging infrastructure for Tivolt's small electric commercial vehicles

Tivolt Electric Vehicles (Tivolt), an EV venture of Murugappa Group and a subsidiary of TI Clean Mobility has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Tata Power Renewable Energy (TPREL), a leading player in the Indian renewable energy sector and a subsidiary of Tata Power. TPREL is a prominent EV Charging solutions provider, to enhance e-mobility for commercial vehicles across the country. This partnership aims to build a robust EV Charging ecosystem by leveraging Tata Power's expertise in diversified EV Charging solutions with Tivolt's rapidly growing network of small electric commercial vehicles across the country.

TPREL will bring its extensive experience in setting up and managing an expansive EV Charging infrastructure across the country to Tivolt dealerships, customer locations, and high-traffic public spaces. By deploying these strategically located EV Chargers, TPREL will empower commercial EV owners with reliable and highly accessible charging.

With a focus on easy charging solutions for small electric commercial vehicles, TPREL has previously partnered with other OEMs for providing 200+ customised EV Charging stations to customers in over 100 cities, including Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Pune and Kochi.

