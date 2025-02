Blue Cloud Softech Solutions standalone net profit rises 873.63% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 131.68% to Rs 127.26 crore

Net profit of Blue Cloud Softech Solutions rose 873.63% to Rs 8.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 131.68% to Rs 127.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 54.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.127.2654.939.812.2912.471.2612.141.268.860.91

