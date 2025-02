Nova Iron & Steel reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.72 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 13.60% to Rs 97.73 crore

Net Loss of Nova Iron & Steel reported to Rs 4.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 4.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 13.60% to Rs 97.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 113.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.97.73113.112.695.180.176.64-4.72-4.78-4.72-4.78

