Blue Dart Express consolidated net profit rises 29.50% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Blue Dart Express rose 29.50% to Rs 81.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 62.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 6.96% to Rs 1549.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1448.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1549.331448.4616.2615.05239.83205.92109.3084.9181.3862.84

