Blue Dart slides as Q1 PAT decline 9% YoY to Rs 49 cr

Blue Dart Express slipped 3.14% to Rs 6,286.05 after the company reported 8.59% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 48.83 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 53.42 crore posted in Q1 FY25.
However, revenue from operations rose 7.38% YoY to Rs 1,441.92 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.
Profit before tax stood at Rs 65.93 crore in Q1 FY26, down 8.46% year on year.
Commenting on the companys performance, Balfour Manuel, managing director of Blue Dart Express, said, "Blue Dart continues to gain strong momentum, driven by significant traction across both 82B and B2C products. Our focus on strategically identified high-growth areas is starting to deliver results, supported by timely investments in new hubs, automation, and digital capabilities.
Amid evolving trade dynamics and tariff changes, our commitment to providing reliable, time-definite services remains steadfast. To sustain this growth, we are making front-loaded investments that reinforce our operational backbone. As global supply chains evolve, we are dedicated to building a resilient, future-ready logistics ecosystem that will play a crucial role in driving India's economic progress."
Blue Dart Express is South Asia's premier express air and integrated transportation & distribution company.
