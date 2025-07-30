Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NTPC rises as Q1 PAT jumps 10% YoY to Rs 6,011 cr

NTPC rises as Q1 PAT jumps 10% YoY to Rs 6,011 cr

Image
Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

NTPC rose 1.48% to Rs 339.40 after the company reported a 9.80% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 6,010.60 crore on a 3.2% drop in net sales to Rs 47,065.36 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

The revenue from power generation activity stood at Rs 45,902.14 in Q1 FY26, down 3% YoY. During the period under review, the company recorded Rs 4,893.54 crore as other income, up 13.08% YoY.

Profit before tax in Q1 FY26 stood at Rs 7,765.06 crore, up by 6.6% from Rs 7,284.27 crore in Q1 FY25.

Total expense rose 1.66% year on year to Rs 42,539.94 crore during the quarter. Employee benefits expense was at Rs 1,584.35 crore (down 2.79% YoY), while other expenses stood at Rs 6,555.10 crore (up 82.66% YoY) during the period under review.

NTPC, along with its subsidiaries/associates & JVs, is primarily involved in the generation and sale of bulk power to state power utilities. Other business of the group includes providing consultancy, project management & supervision, energy trading, oil & gas exploration, and coal mining.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

NSE SME TSC India boards the bourses with a soft climb

K E C International wins new orders worth Rs 1509 cr

KEC International bags orders worth Rs 1,509 crore

Piramal Finance standalone net profit rises 152.91% in the June 2025 quarter

Volumes spurt at New India Assurance Company Ltd counter

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 11:46 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story