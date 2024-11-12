Blue Dart slips as Q2 PAT slide 14% YoY to Rs 63 cr

Blue Dart Express slipped 2.07% to Rs 7,748.10 after the company reported 13.98% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 62.84 crore in Q2 FY25 as against Rs 73.06 crore posted in Q2 FY24.

However, Revenue from operations jumped 9.36% YoY to Rs 1,448.46 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 84.91 crore in September 2024 quarter, down 13.23% from Rs 97.86 crore posted in Q2 FY24.

On full year basis, the company's consolidated net profit decreased 13.45% to Rs 116.26 crore in H1 FY25 as against Rs 134.34 crore posted in H1 FY24. Revenue from operations grew 8.94% YoY to Rs 2,791.17 crore in FY25.

The company said that during the period FY24, Blue Dart marked sustaining of revenue levels after significant surge observed in post-pandemic period.

Balfour Manuel, managing director of Blue Dart, said, 'During the quarter, we achieved strong year-on-year revenue growth, showcasing our robust performance across both established and sunrise sectors. Our increased earnings capacity enables us to strategically invest in expanding our network, including the deployment of new aircraft into our fleet to enhance our service offerings and meet our customers' evolving needs.

Following this, we are also investing in the development of strategic ground hubs and delivery centers for 828 and e-commerce distribution. These investments are designed to enhance scalability, flexibility, accuracy, and speed across our entire network, driving sustainable future growth. By staying agile and innovative, we are well-positioned to seize emerging opportunities and deliver even greater value to our customers.

The company's positive outlook underlines its readiness to capitalize on future prospects while maintaining its reputation as the provider of choice. Blue Dart is accelerating sustainable growth through its various initiatives, focusing on structural tailwinds in fast-growing geographies and industry sectors, including the megatrend of e-commerce. As a trusted trade facilitator, Blue Dart continues to expand its share of wallet (SOW) in key markets, setting industry standards and driving value for its partners.

Blue Dart Express is South Asia's premier express air and integrated transportation & distribution company.

