NBCC (India) wins new orders of Rs 448.74 cr

Last Updated : Nov 12 2024 | 11:17 AM IST
NBCC (India) has won orders aggregating Rs 448.74 crore as detailed below:

1. Planning, designing and execution of Interior/fit out works at office space at 4th,5th & 6th floor in towerG for GAIL (India) at world Trade Centre, Nauroji Nagar, New Delhi. (Project valued at Rs 50 crore)

2. Demolition and Comprehensive Design Engineering, Construction & Furnishing of 04 nos. of buildings of New India Assurance located at Andheri (W) and Malad (W). (Project valued at Rs 136 crore)

3. Construction of PRATYAKSHA KAR BHAWAN along with Residential Complex (consisting of Type-II, III and IV Quarters) and MSTU setup at Kheora Bangar, Kanpur (UP) from Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, U.P. (West) & Uttarakhand, Kanpur. (Project valued at Rs 262.74 crore)

First Published: Nov 12 2024 | 11:06 AM IST

