Blue Jet Healthcare hits the floor as Q1 PAT tumbles 17% QoQ to Rs 91 cr

Blue Jet Healthcare hit a lower circuit of 10% at Rs 906.15 after the company's standalone net profit fell 17.19% to Rs 91.17 crore despite 4.2% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 354.75 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

On a year on year basis, the companys net profit and revenue jumped 141.38% and 117.79%, respectively in Q1 FY26.

During the quarter, profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 122.86 crore, declining 16.54% quarter-on-quarter but rising 148.4% year-on-year.

EBITDA stood at 121.0 crore in Q1 FY26, down 13.57% QoQ and up 173.14% YoY. EBITDA margin was at 34.1% in Q1 FY26 as against 27.2% in Q1 FY25.