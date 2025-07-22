Dixon Technologies (India) consolidated net profit rises 68.29% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 95.08% to Rs 12835.66 crore

Net profit of Dixon Technologies (India) rose 68.29% to Rs 224.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 133.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 95.08% to Rs 12835.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6579.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.12835.666579.803.763.77458.22234.23365.52179.72224.97133.68

