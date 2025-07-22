JSW Infrastructure consolidated net profit rises 31.54% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 21.20% to Rs 1223.85 crore

Net profit of JSW Infrastructure rose 31.54% to Rs 384.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 292.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 21.20% to Rs 1223.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1009.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.

