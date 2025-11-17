Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BLUECLOUDS empaneled as 5G FWA partner with BSNL Karnataka Telecom Circle

BLUECLOUDS empaneled as 5G FWA partner with BSNL Karnataka Telecom Circle

Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 1:31 PM IST
Blue Cloud Softech Solutions (BCSSL) announced its empanelment as a 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Partner for Bharat Sanchar Nigam (BSNL) Karnataka Telecom Circle. This partnership marks a significant step in expanding high-speed 5G Internet Leased Line (ILL) services to enterprises and other entities across Karnataka.

Key Highlights of the Empanelment:

Agreement Signed: BCSSL has entered into a non-exclusive agreement with BSNL Karnataka Circle to provide 5G FWA services for a period of 60 months, commencing from 01 November 2025, with provisions for extension based on performance and mutual agreement.

Scope of Partnership: BCSSL will design, supply, deploy, operate, and maintain 5G RAN, Edge CORE, radio access equipment, and Customer Premises Equipment (CPE) for enterprise customers in Karnataka. The company will also be responsible for installation, commissioning, and active promotion of 5G FWA services.

BSNL's Role: BSNL will provide infrastructure support, including space, power, backhaul IP connectivity, spectrum, and ILL bandwidth at its premises. All services will be billed and branded under BSNL, ensuring seamless customer experience.

Revenue Sharing Model: The partnership operates on a revenue-sharing basis, with revenue distributed between BSNL and BCSSL according to predefined slabs, ensuring mutual growth and sustainability.

Regulatory Compliance: Both parties are committed to adhering to all applicable norms and directions issued by regulatory authorities such as DoT and TRAI, ensuring the highest standards of service and security.

First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 1:15 PM IST

