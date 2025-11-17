BLUECLOUDS empaneled as 5G FWA partner with BSNL Karnataka Telecom Circle

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions (BCSSL) announced its empanelment as a 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Partner for Bharat Sanchar Nigam (BSNL) Karnataka Telecom Circle. This partnership marks a significant step in expanding high-speed 5G Internet Leased Line (ILL) services to enterprises and other entities across Karnataka.

Key Highlights of the Empanelment:

Agreement Signed: BCSSL has entered into a non-exclusive agreement with BSNL Karnataka Circle to provide 5G FWA services for a period of 60 months, commencing from 01 November 2025, with provisions for extension based on performance and mutual agreement.

Scope of Partnership: BCSSL will design, supply, deploy, operate, and maintain 5G RAN, Edge CORE, radio access equipment, and Customer Premises Equipment (CPE) for enterprise customers in Karnataka. The company will also be responsible for installation, commissioning, and active promotion of 5G FWA services.