CIANAGRO inks MoU with Andhra Pradesh Medtech Zone

To collaborate on supply and export of medical equipment in India and abroad
CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure (CAIIL) has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Andhra Pradesh Medtech Zone (AMTZ) to collaborate in the supply and export of medical equipment and devices across India and international markets.
AMTZ, India's first integrated medical devices manufacturing zone, hosts over 165 state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities offering end-to-end solutions for medical device production.
Under the MoU, AMTZ has authorized CAIIL to represent it for medical equipment, consumables, and services both domestically and overseas. CAIIL will engage, upon mutual consent, in quoting, negotiating, supplying, installing, providing application training, providing after-sales support, and collecting payments for projects with government and private organizations.
