Home / Markets / Capital Market News / CIANAGRO inks MoU with Andhra Pradesh Medtech Zone

CIANAGRO inks MoU with Andhra Pradesh Medtech Zone

Image
Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 1:31 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

To collaborate on supply and export of medical equipment in India and abroad

CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure (CAIIL) has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Andhra Pradesh Medtech Zone (AMTZ) to collaborate in the supply and export of medical equipment and devices across India and international markets.

AMTZ, India's first integrated medical devices manufacturing zone, hosts over 165 state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities offering end-to-end solutions for medical device production.

Under the MoU, AMTZ has authorized CAIIL to represent it for medical equipment, consumables, and services both domestically and overseas. CAIIL will engage, upon mutual consent, in quoting, negotiating, supplying, installing, providing application training, providing after-sales support, and collecting payments for projects with government and private organizations.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Lancer Containers Lines consolidated net profit declines 54.19% in the September 2025 quarter

GVK Power & Infrastructure reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.21 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Intec Capital reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.60 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Mayurbhanj Trades & Agencies reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the September 2025 quarter

POCL Enterprises standalone net profit rises 1.46% in the September 2025 quarter

First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 1:13 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story