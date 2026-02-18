Home / Markets / Capital Market News / EC announces Rajya Sabha polls for 37 seats across 10 states; voting on March 16

EC announces Rajya Sabha polls for 37 seats across 10 states; voting on March 16

Last Updated : Feb 18 2026 | 1:52 PM IST
The Election Commission has announced elections to 37 Rajya Sabha seats across 10 states, setting in motion the process to fill vacancies in the Upper House of Parliament.

According to the poll schedule, the notification for the elections will be issued on February 26. The last date for filing nominations is March 5, while polling will be held on March 16.

Several prominent members are completing their terms in the Rajya Sabha, including Union Minister Ramnath Thakur, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh, and Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction) leader Sharad Pawar. The upcoming elections will determine the composition of the Upper House for the next term.

First Published: Feb 18 2026 | 1:51 PM IST

