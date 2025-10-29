Welspun Corp Ltd gains for third straight session

Welspun Corp Ltd is quoting at Rs 897.7, up 1.27% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 24.83% in last one year as compared to a 7.15% jump in NIFTY and a 15.69% jump in the Nifty Metal index.

Welspun Corp Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 897.7, up 1.27% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.56% on the day, quoting at 26080.4. The Sensex is at 85005.24, up 0.45%. Welspun Corp Ltd has gained around 4.71% in last one month.