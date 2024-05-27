Rita Finance and Leasing reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.17 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 87.50% to Rs 0.02 crore

Net loss of Rita Finance and Leasing reported to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 87.50% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 46.67% to Rs 0.40 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.31% to Rs 1.21 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

0.020.161.211.16-400.0075.0048.7687.07-0.170.120.591.01-0.170.120.591.00-0.170.090.400.75

