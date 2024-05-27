Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rita Finance and Leasing reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.17 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Rita Finance and Leasing reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.17 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 27 2024 | 6:06 PM IST
Sales decline 87.50% to Rs 0.02 crore

Net loss of Rita Finance and Leasing reported to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 87.50% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 46.67% to Rs 0.40 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.31% to Rs 1.21 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.020.16 -88 1.211.16 4 OPM %-400.0075.00 -48.7687.07 - PBDT-0.170.12 PL 0.591.01 -42 PBT-0.170.12 PL 0.591.00 -41 NP-0.170.09 PL 0.400.75 -47

First Published: May 27 2024 | 6:00 PM IST

