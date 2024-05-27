Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Priti International standalone net profit declines 40.18% in the March 2024 quarter

Priti International standalone net profit declines 40.18% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 27 2024 | 6:06 PM IST
Sales rise 2.27% to Rs 29.73 crore

Net profit of Priti International declined 40.18% to Rs 1.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 2.27% to Rs 29.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 29.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 34.41% to Rs 9.57 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.03% to Rs 90.33 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 82.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales29.7329.07 2 90.3382.85 9 OPM %5.217.26 -12.349.90 - PBDT1.972.91 -32 13.3410.41 28 PBT1.842.79 -34 12.849.97 29 NP1.342.24 -40 9.577.12 34

First Published: May 27 2024 | 6:00 PM IST

