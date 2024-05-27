Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Magnum Ventures standalone net profit declines 35.09% in the March 2024 quarter

Magnum Ventures standalone net profit declines 35.09% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 9.17% to Rs 130.97 crore

Net profit of Magnum Ventures declined 35.09% to Rs 13.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 20.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.17% to Rs 130.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 119.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 65.14% to Rs 24.70 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 70.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.18% to Rs 460.84 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 460.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales130.97119.97 9 460.84460.01 0 OPM %16.0918.86 -11.439.12 - PBDT9.7623.75 -59 49.2043.43 13 PBT-1.8119.57 PL 4.8126.68 -82 NP13.4320.69 -35 24.7070.86 -65

