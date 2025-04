At meeting held on 16 April 2025

The Board of Angel One at its meeting held on 16 April 2025 has approved the appointment of Ambarish Kenghe (DIN: 10949234) as a Whole time Director of the Company with immediate effect i.e. effective April 16, 2025. He shall hold office as Whole time Director subject to approval of the shareholders at ensuing General Meeting.

