Angel One consolidated net profit declines 48.66% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 22.20% to Rs 1056.01 crore

Net profit of Angel One declined 48.66% to Rs 174.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 339.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 22.20% to Rs 1056.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1357.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 4.14% to Rs 1172.08 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1125.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 22.63% to Rs 5238.38 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4271.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

1056.011357.285238.384271.6832.4539.0437.8139.60264.25475.481695.371563.66235.73458.781591.951513.68174.52339.941172.081125.53

