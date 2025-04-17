IDFC FIRST Bank Board approves preferential issue of equity capital of Rs 7,500

At meeting held on 17 April 2025

The Board of Directors of IDFC FIRST Bank, at its meeting held today, approved a preferential issue of equity capital (CCPS) amounting to approximately Rs 4,876 crore to Currant Sea Investments B.V., an affiliate company of global growth investor Warburg Pincus LLC and approximately Rs 2,624 crore to Platinum Invictus B 2025 RSC, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) managed by its Private Equities Department. The proposed issues are subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals.

V Vaidyanathan, Managing Director & CEO, IDFC FIRST Bank: From day one, we have always built our foundation of the Bank with a long-term vision of building a world class bank in India. We are building a culture of empathy for customers and strive to offer highest levels of customer service. We are technologically advanced and continue to stay cutting-edge.

The Bank has firmly moved into profits and is now at a pivotal stage, where our income growth is expected to consistently exceed OPEX growth, leading to improved operating leverage. We expect many businesses which are in the investment stage to turn profitable with scale.

It is great to have Warburg Pincus back and to welcome a wholly owned subsidiary of ADIA as our shareholder. We thank them both for believing in us and our future growth plans and for investing in us even under volatile global situations. We believe only by building a strong, respected franchise loved by customers and supported by strong unit economics, we will deliver sustainable long-term returns to our stakeholders.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News