At meeting held on 23 April 2025

The Board of Apollo Pipes at its meeting held on 23 April 2025 has approved the allotment of 20,00,000 fully convertible warrants at issue price of Rs 550 per warrant on preferential basis. With this allotment, the paid up equity share capital on fully diluted basis shall be Rs 46,04,82,060 (4,60,48,206 equity shares of Rs 10 each).

