Vardhman Special Steels posts nearly 40% YoY drop in Q4 PAT; board OKs Rs 2,000 crore capex plan

Vardhman Special Steels has reported 39.83% fall in net profit to Rs 19.73 crore in Q4 FY25 from Rs 32.79 crore in Q4 FY24.

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 428.04 crore in Q4 FY25, as against Rs 439.41 crore in Q4 FY24, a decrease of 2.59% YoY. This was mainly due to decline in realisations inspite of increased volumes.

The companys sales volumes for the quarter increased by 3.29% to 53,834 tonnes from 52,118 tonnes recorded in Q4 FY24. This was despite a shutdown of 14 days in Rolling mill in Mar25.

EBITDA fell by 32.89% YoY to Rs 38.62 crore in Q4 FY25, primarily due to lower gross margins. EBITDA per ton for the quarter was Rs. 7,174.

Vardhman Special Steels has recorded 1.59% rise in net profit to Rs 93.09 crore on a 6.20% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,764.41 crore in FY25 as compared with FY24.

The company stated that it is setting up a new Greenfield steel plant in the state of Punjab for the manufacturing of special and alloy steel. The planned capacity is 5,00,000 MT per annum of billet production with commensurate rolling mill and testing facilities.

Also Read

The total capital expenditure for the project is estimated at approximately Rs 2,000 crore. The project will be funded through a mix of internal accruals, equity, and debt. The new capacity is expected to be commissioned by FY 202930. The plant will address the capacity shortage after 2028 primarily for existing product lines.

Sachit Jain, vice chairman & managing director, Vardhman Special Steels, said: Looking ahead, market demand remains muted.

As a result, opportunities for price increases are limited. Raw material prices are relatively stable. Working capital borrowings increased due to inventory build-up in preparation for the planned shutdown. However, the process of the inventory going back to normal level has already started.

During the year we have reduced our long term borrowings to Rs 3.29 crore and will continue to bring it down further going forward.

As planned, the Kocks Block has been successfully commissioned and is currently in the stabilization phase. Once fully operational, it is expected to enhance productivity and reduce inventory requirements.

We remain focused on improving operational efficiency and positioning the company for sustainable long term growth. The company has announced a dividend of Rs. 3 per share for FY25 as against Rs. 2 in FY24."

Vardhman Special Steels is one of Indias leading producers of special steels, catering to diverse requirements of automotive, engineering, tractors, bearings and allied industries. The company also takes care of steel requirements of select customers for forging applications in international markets of Thailand, Taiwan, Turkey, Italy, Russia, Germany, Vietnam and Japan.

The scrip was locked in 20% upper circuit at Rs 249 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News