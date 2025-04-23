Xelpmoc Design and Tech Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Archidply Industries Ltd, Balaji Telefilms Ltd, Baazar Style Retail Ltd and Garment Mantra Lifestyle Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 23 April 2025.

Xelpmoc Design and Tech Ltd crashed 6.24% to Rs 113.56 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 6935 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12434 shares in the past one month.

Archidply Industries Ltd lost 6.16% to Rs 96.43. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2921 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1729 shares in the past one month.

Balaji Telefilms Ltd tumbled 6.05% to Rs 82.74. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 66986 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 38533 shares in the past one month.

Baazar Style Retail Ltd shed 6.01% to Rs 315.85. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 39267 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 89451 shares in the past one month.

Garment Mantra Lifestyle Ltd slipped 5.68% to Rs 1.66. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 8.43 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.91 lakh shares in the past one month.

