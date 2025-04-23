Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Xelpmoc Design and Tech Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Xelpmoc Design and Tech Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Image
Last Updated : Apr 23 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Archidply Industries Ltd, Balaji Telefilms Ltd, Baazar Style Retail Ltd and Garment Mantra Lifestyle Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 23 April 2025.

Archidply Industries Ltd, Balaji Telefilms Ltd, Baazar Style Retail Ltd and Garment Mantra Lifestyle Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 23 April 2025.

Xelpmoc Design and Tech Ltd crashed 6.24% to Rs 113.56 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 6935 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12434 shares in the past one month.

Archidply Industries Ltd lost 6.16% to Rs 96.43. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2921 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1729 shares in the past one month.

Balaji Telefilms Ltd tumbled 6.05% to Rs 82.74. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 66986 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 38533 shares in the past one month.

Baazar Style Retail Ltd shed 6.01% to Rs 315.85. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 39267 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 89451 shares in the past one month.

Garment Mantra Lifestyle Ltd slipped 5.68% to Rs 1.66. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 8.43 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.91 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Tata Communications incorporates step-down subsidiary in Shanghai, China

Vardhman Special Steels posts nearly 40% YoY drop in Q4 PAT; board OKs Rs 2,000 crore capex plan

Volumes soar at Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Ltd counter

Bharti Airtel, Hexacom gain as Airtel acquires 26 GHz spectrum from Adani Data Networks

Sensex, Nifty trade higher; auto shares climb for 4th day

First Published: Apr 23 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story