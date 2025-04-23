Jupiter Wagons slides after temporary shutdown of Jabalpur Plant due to labour unrest

Jupiter Wagons slipped 1.25% to Rs 381.80 after the company announced the temporary closure of its manufacturing unit located in Deori, Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh) due to labour unrest that began on April 5, 2025.

The unrest has led to a partial disruption in production at the facility. In a regulatory filing dated April 22, 2025, the company stated that production at the plant has been affected for the past 1520 days due to "unavoidable circumstances." Despite the disruption, the company emphasized that the incident has no material impact on its overall operations.

The company also confirmed that discussions are ongoing with the relevant trade unions to reach an amicable resolution. Management expressed confidence in its ability to mitigate any financial or operational impact within the current financial year.

Jupiter Wagons is engaged in the business of manufacturing railway wagons, wagon components, castings, and metal fabrication comprising load bodies for commercial vehicles, rail freight wagons, and components with manufacturing facilities at Hooghly (WB), Jabalpur (MP), Indore (MP), and Jamshedpur (Jharkhand).

The company's consolidated net profit rose 19.51% to Rs 97.34 crore on a 14.96% increase in sales to Rs 1,029.83 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Q3 FY24.

