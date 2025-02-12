Board of Ashok Leyland approves investment of up to Rs 700 cr in subsidiaries

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 4:04 PM IST
At meeting held on 12 February 2025

The Board of Ashok Leyland at its meeting held on 12 February 2025 has approved the following investments:

- To invest upto GBP 45 million (equivalent to Rs. 500 crore) in Optare Plc. UK, subsidiary as equity in one or more tranches

- To invest Rs. Upto 200 crore in Hinduja Leyland Finance Limited, a material subsidiary as equity, in one or more tranches

First Published: Feb 12 2025 | 3:52 PM IST

