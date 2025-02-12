Campus Activewear spurts after Q3 PAT climbs 87% YoY to Rs 46 cr

Campus Activewear rallied 5.93% to Rs 278.85 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 86.7% YoY to Rs 46.5 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 24.9 crore in Q3 FY24.

Revenue from operations surged by 9.07% to Rs 514.9 crore in Q3 FY25, attributed to distribution channel push and higher online sales.

Profit before tax (PBT) jumped 87.15% YoY to Rs 62.64 crore in Q3 FY25 in Q3 FY25.

EBITDA stood at Rs 85.9 crore in Q3 FY25, EBITDA margin expanded by 4.4 bps YoY to 16.6% during the quarter owing to operating leverage driven by 10.0% volume growth and cost efficiencies.

The sales volume grew by 10.0% YoY to 76.2 million pairs in Q3 FY25. The footwear companys average selling price (ASP) stood at Rs 675 in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 682 in Q3 FY24.

Campus Activewears CEO, Nikhil Agarwal, said, The company continued its growth momentum displayed in Q2 FY25. We achieved our highest ever quarterly revenues of INR 514.8 Cr largely attributed to our aggressive distribution drive strategy and higher online sales benefitting from the festive season, thereby navigating a challenging macro environment. Our revenues surged by 9.1% YoY in Q3FY24 led by strategic focus towards multiple initiatives for gaining market share, like reach expansion in key markets, 116% growth in sneaker category, and the new multi media marketing campaign.

The company has registered double digit growth in key states in North, Central & West. Additionally, we have made swift foray into the focused southern markets through scaling up our online presence.

During the quarter, we have added 6 new stores across India, taking our total EBOs count to 290.

The capex for the sole manufacturing unit at our Gannaur facility was completed in Q3FY25. Furthermore, we anticipate the completion of our Haridwar facility, dedicated for manufacturing state of the art uppers, in Q4FY25, with commercial production projected to commence from March 25.

Meanwhile, the companys board declared dividend of Rs 0.70 per equity share of face value of Rs 5 each

Campus Activewear is primarily engaged in the business of manufacturing and trading of footwear and accessories through its retail and wholesale network.

