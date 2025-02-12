P&G Health gains as Q3 PAT jumps 26% YoY to Rs 91 cr; declares interim dividend of Rs 80/share

Procter & Gamble Health added 1.49% to Rs 5,338.15 after the company's net profit jumped 26.12% to Rs 90.90 crore as against Rs 72.07 crore posted in Q3 FY24.

The companys revenue from operations remained flat to Rs 309.77 crore in Q3 FY25, compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Total expenses were at Rs 192.04 crore in Q2 December 2024, down 10.85% on a YoY basis. The cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 61.60 crore (down 10.85% YoY), while employee benefits expenses came in at Rs 61.60 crore (down 13.04% YoY) during the period under review.

Milind Thatte, Managing Director, P&G Health India, said, This quarter was a period of strategic reinforcement as we took proactive steps to strengthen our supply network.

We remain committed to our integrated growth strategy of a focused product portfolio, superiority, productivity, constructive disruption, and an agile and accountable organizational structure. We are confident that this strategy will enable us to meet the evolving needs of our consumers and healthcare professionals alike.

Meanwhile, the board has declared an interim dividend of Rs 80 per equity share for the financial year 2024-25. The record date for the dividend will be 21 February 2025.

Procter & Gamble Health (P&G Health) is one of India's largest VMS companies, manufacturing and marketing vitamins, minerals, and supplements products that include Neurobion, Livogen, SevenSeas, Evion, Polybion, and Nasivion.

