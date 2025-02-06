Board of Aurobindo Pharma approves acquisition of 80% stake in Tergene Biotech

At meeting held on 06 February 2025

The Board of Aurobindo Pharma at its meeting held on 06 February 2025 has approved to purchase back the entire 80% equity ownership of Tergene Biotech, a step-down subsidiary of the Company, held by Auro Vaccines, a wholly owned stepdown subsidiary of the Company. On completion of the transaction, Tergene Biotech will become a direct subsidiary of the Company.

