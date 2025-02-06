Board of Aurobindo Pharma approves acquisition of 80% stake in Tergene Biotech

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Feb 06 2025 | 8:31 PM IST
At meeting held on 06 February 2025

The Board of Aurobindo Pharma at its meeting held on 06 February 2025 has approved to purchase back the entire 80% equity ownership of Tergene Biotech, a step-down subsidiary of the Company, held by Auro Vaccines, a wholly owned stepdown subsidiary of the Company. On completion of the transaction, Tergene Biotech will become a direct subsidiary of the Company.

First Published: Feb 06 2025 | 8:19 PM IST

