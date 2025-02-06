Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Mahindra Logistics partners with Asian Paints

Last Updated : Feb 06 2025 | 8:50 PM IST
For integrated transportation solutions

Mahindra Logistics announced its partnership with Asian Paints for integrated transportation solutions. Through this partnership Mahindra Logistics will deploy a network of integrated line haul transportation solutions for Asian Paints for short distances to improve their supply chain efficiency, availability and visibility.

Asian Paints has been a leader in supply chain practices with cutting edge systems, technology, & innovation and this partnership will enable Asian Paints to leverage their scale of operations and further extend this capability in line haul logistics by integrating the new Pro-Trucking solutions from Mahindra Logistics.

Mahindra Logistics has recently introduced Pro-Trucking'a fleet of dedicated, premium, fuel-efficient fleet tailored for extensive Pan-India line haul movements for multi-site customer operations. This offering empowers businesses with enhanced strategic control over their transportation and distribution networks through improved Turn Around Times (TAT), committed fleet availability and high utilization.

Mahindra Logistics additionally offers route management, end-to-end fleet visibility and integration with customer Transportation & Warehouse Management Systems. In line with Mahindra Logistics commitment to safety, this fleet is powered by BS6 Vehicles, Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) 360-degree monitoring and a host of security features including digital locking systems. Using company's Emission Analytics Platform (eDeL-EAR), customers can track the carbon footprint of the fleet operations on a real time basis by consignments.

First Published: Feb 06 2025 | 8:13 PM IST

