Nippon India MF launches Nippon India Active Momentum Fund

Nippon Life India Asset Management (NAM India), asset manager of Nippon India Mutual Fund (NIMF), announces the launch of Nippon India Active Momentum Fund an open-ended equity scheme that aims to generate long-term capital appreciation by investing in a diversified portfolio of equity and equity-related instruments.

Nippon India Active Momentum Fund will employ a multi factor quantitative model aimed at identifying high-potential investment opportunities for long-term capital appreciation while managing volatility and adapting to market cycles.

The fund strategy attempts to benefit from blend of market wisdom (Price Momentum) while respecting expert opinion (Earnings revisions) or in other words it attempts to have a fusion of technical (Price Momentum) & fundamental (Earnings Revision) factors. Further the fund may employ additional factors like Minimum Volatility and Beta which can potentially help in reducing the portfolio risk during downtrends and better upside capture during market uptrends.

The NFO opens on 10 February 2025, and closes on 24 February 2025.

Speaking at the launch, Saugata Chatterjee, Chief Business Officer, Nippon India Mutual Fund said, "The Nippon India Active Momentum Fund brings a differentiated offering to the market by harnessing the alpha potential of momentum along with risk mitigation factors to reduce the volatility and improve the investment experience. This strategic blend attempts to ensure that investors are riding high-quality momentum with reduced risk. As an asset manager it's our constant endeavour to provide investors with differentiated product strategies which can be considered by investors as per their risk appetite and investment goals.

