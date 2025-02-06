Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Allied Digital Services bags network transformation project

Last Updated : Feb 06 2025 | 8:04 PM IST
From Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company

Allied Digital Services has been awarded a project by Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company (MSETCL) to upgrade and modernize its network through the implementation of Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN).

MSETCL, a fully owned corporate entity under the Maharashtra Government, plays a pivotal role in transmitting electricity from generation points to distribution centers. It manages a substantial portion of Maharashtra's electric power transmission network and is committed to modernizing its infrastructure in order to improve operational efficiency and reliability.

As part of this initiative, Allied Digital will deploy a cutting-edge SD-WAN solution across MSETCL's offices, extending to the Division Office level, ensuring a high-performance, reliable, and consistent network infrastructure. The scope of work includes:

Supply, Installation, Configuration, and Commissioning of an advanced SD-WAN solution at MSETCL offices across Maharashtra.

Deployment of Cloud Instances to support the SD-WAN solution and seamless integration with MSETCL's cloud.

Providing Comprehensive SD-WAN Architecture, enabling remote connectivity.

This project is valued at more than Rs 14 crore and shall be implemented in 4-8 weeks followed by 60 months of O&M (Operations & Maintenance), ensuring optimal network performance and continued support. This strategic win further cements Allied Digital's leadership in network transformation and smart infrastructure solutions, driving digital innovation in the power sector

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 06 2025 | 7:28 PM IST

