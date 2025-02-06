Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Rajoo Engineers lays foundation stone for India's first-of-its-kind manufacturing park

Last Updated : Feb 06 2025 | 7:32 PM IST
Rajoo Engineers announced the initiation of its ambitious business expansion project with a Bhumi Pujan ceremony held on 05 February 2025. This significant event marks the commencement of a groundbreaking development on an 80-acre non-agricultural land, setting the foundation for India's first-of-its-kind manufacturing park dedicated to advanced manufacturing ecosystems.

The newly acquired land will house a comprehensive ecosystem where all verticals of Rajoo Engineers' operations will be seamlessly integrated under one roof.

The project will be executed in stages, starting with the development of core infrastructure, including essential facilities and key operational hubs. This will be followed by the integration of advanced technology units, R&D centers, and sustainability-driven operations. The final stage will focus on consolidating all verticals to maximize efficiency, conserve resources, and ensure seamless collaboration with 100% green energy.

With substantial investments dedicated to state-of-the-art infrastructure, this manufacturing park is designed to embody sustainability at its core. The project will incorporate lean manufacturing principles to minimize waste, optimize resource utilization, and promote environmentally responsible practices. Smart machines leveraging advanced technologies like IoT will further enhance efficiency, predictive maintenance, and resource optimization.

First Published: Feb 06 2025 | 7:17 PM IST

