At meeting held on 29 April 2025

The Board of Bajaj Finance at its meeting held on 29 April 2025 has approved amendment to the Capital Clause (Clause V) of the Memorandum of Association of the Company (MoA) to increase the authorised share capital of the Company from Rs. 150 crore to Rs. 1000 crore, subject to the approval of shareholders through Postal Ballot.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News