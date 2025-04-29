Board of Bajaj Finance approves sub-division of shares and bonus issue

At meeting held on 29 April 2025

The Board of Bajaj Finance at its meeting held on 29 April 2025 has recommended sub-division of 1 (one) equity share of face value of Rs. 2 each fully paid-up into 2 (two) equity shares of face value of Re. 1 each fully paid-up; and issue of bonus equity shares in the ratio of 4:1 i.e., 4 (Four) bonus equity shares of Re. 1 each for every 1 (one) equity share of Re. 1 each fully paid up.

