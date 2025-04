At meeting held on 29 April 2025

The Board of NTPC Green Energy at its meeting held on 29 April 2025 has approved borrowing upto Rs.5,000 crore during the financial year 2025-26, by issuing secured/unsecured, redeemable, taxable/ tax free, cumulative, non-cumulative debentures (Bonds/ NCDs) in one or more tranches.

