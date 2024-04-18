Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Bank of Baroda to consider capital raising options for FY25

Board of Bank of Baroda to consider capital raising options for FY25

Last Updated : Apr 18 2024 | 5:50 PM IST
On 25 April 2024

The Board of Bank of Baroda will meet on 25 April 2024 to consider the proposal of raising Capital for the FY 2024-25 aggregating upto Rs 7,500 Crore through Follow-on Public offer (FPO)/Rights issue/ Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) / Preferential issue / ESPS or any other mode or combination of thereof and /orthrough issue of BASEL III compliant Tier I & Tier II Capital Bonds or such other securities as may be permitted under the applicable laws subject to necessary approvals.

First Published: Apr 18 2024 | 5:23 PM IST

