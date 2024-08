At meeting held on 08 August 2024

The Board of Bharat Forge at its meeting held on 08 August 2024 has approved has approved the conversion of USD 12 million loan given to Bharat Forge America Inc.(BFA) into equity.

BFA is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company based in Surgoinsville, Tennessee, USA and is the holding company for its USA entities.

