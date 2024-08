At meeting held on 08 August 2024

The Board of NDR Auto Components at its meeting held on 08 August 2024 has approved issuance of bonus shares in ratio of 1:1. The Board also approved increase in authorised share capital from Rs 24 crore to Rs 30 crore by way of increase in equity share capital.

