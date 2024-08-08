Board of Bharat Forge approves fund raising up to Rs 2000 cr

At meeting held on 08 August 2024

The Board of Bharat Forge at its meeting held on 08 August 2024 has approved raising up to Rs 2000 crore by way of issue of equity shares, debt issue, or any other securities convertible into equity shares or a combination of such securities by way of further public offer, rights issue, American Depository Receipts/Global Depository Receipts/Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds, qualified institutions placement, preferential issue or any other method.

